Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that registration of eligible Nigerians as voters remains one of the immediate tasks before the commission.

Advertisements





This is even as the commission has opened a portal for the continuous voter registration exercise, which begins on Monday, next week.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at the second quarterly meeting with media organisations in Abuja yesterday, said the expansion of voters’ access to polling units prepares the ground for the discharge of another important responsibility of the commission.

Yakubu said on Monday 28th June 2021, the commission would resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.

In doing so, the INEC chairman said the commission is introducing a portal to enable eligible Nigerians to commence registration as voters online before completing the exercise physically at designated centres nationwide.

According to him, “This is the first time a major exercise of this nature is handled partially online consistent with the Commission’s commitment to continue to deepen the use of technology in the electoral process in Nigeria.

Advertisements

“Just like the expansion of voter access to Polling Units, the Commission appeals to the media for support so that this novel idea will also be successful.”

The Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) president, Christopher Isiguzo on his part said when the electoral body and the media unite there will be a fertile ground for democracy to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isiguzo said most of the key issues that continue to plague Nigeria have their roots in the electoral process.