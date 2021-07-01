National Executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the National Assembly complex in protest against the nomination of special assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie as national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP leaders who defied the rain to protest Onochie’s nomination, said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President Ahmad Lawan must save themselves from public ridicule.

Led by its national chairman, Uche Secondus, the PDP executives and supporters stormed the MOPOL Gate of the National Assembly at about 12:30pm.

In a letter addressed to the chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, which was signed by its national secretary, Sen Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, PDP said Onochie being a card carrying member of a political party (APC), is not qualified for such appointment as stated in relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.