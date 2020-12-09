The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Tuesday, presented Certificate of Return to winner of Saturday’s Cross River North Senatorial District by-election, Dr. Stephen Odey.

The presentation was made by the director, Media, INEC, Festus Okoye, at INEC headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State.

Meanwhile, the senator-elect, Dr. Odey, appreciated the good people of his senatorial district for massively voting him as their senator, and described their action as patriotic and foresightedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also promised to deliver on the promises he has made, and will give them quality representative and said his doors are open to all constituents as a grassroots man who believes in the people.