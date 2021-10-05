Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu has raised fresh concerns on the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

He, however, said despite the deteriorating security situation in the State, the election will go as planned.

Also, the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) has said the security threat posed by violent activities of separatist groups in the South East region were aimed at scuttling the election in Anambra in furtherance of their separatist agenda.

It declared that the security threat constitutes a clear and present danger to the nation’s democratic process and consolidation.

Addressing the emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) organised by INEC, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Moguno, said in spite of the scary security situation in Anambra ahead of the November 6 election in the South East state, it would not be truncate the election.

Yakubu, who also spoke at the event, said available intelligence revealed that the intention of those attacking its offices and other public institutions in the state is to ensure that the governorship election does not hold.

Yakubu said the importance of election security in a governorship election has never been this urgent.

He, however, noted that should INEC again lose vital materials and facilities, the ongoing preparations for the election will be adversely affected.

Yakubu said, “From the reports we have received, the stated goal of many of the attackers is that the governorship election scheduled for 6th November 2021 must not hold.

“This is worrisome for the commission. We are deeply concerned that specific electoral facilities and materials could once more become targets of attack.

Recall that in May this year, our State Office at Awka was attacked and all the non-sensitive materials assembled for the election at the time were destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, our store, collation centre and the main office building were either totally or substantially damaged. The Commission also lost several vehicles to be used for the election.

“Happily, we have almost fully recovered from that attack. The destroyed buildings have either been completely repaired or are nearing completion and we have fully replaced the materials destroyed.

“This rapid recovery has only been possible because this is an off-season election. We have sourced some of these materials such as the 326 electric generators and vehicles destroyed in the attack from neighbouring states.

“However, should we again lose vital materials and facilities, the ongoing preparations will be adversely affected.”

“This determination of the presidency has already been translated into action by the recent joint Military operation code-named “Golden Dawn” in the South-East as well as other security operations across the country.

“This is in addition to the increasing collaboration between the Federal and South-East governors towards addressing the underlying socio-economic drivers of insecurity in the region,” he said.