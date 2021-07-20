Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has received about 752,011 fresh requests from Nigerians in its ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC national commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Okoye said the commission receives an average of 35,810 registrants per day. Out of this figure, 562,254 (74.7 per cent) are youths between the ages of 18 and 34. In terms of gender, 493,128 are male while 369,188 are female registrants.

He said, “The commission wishes to reiterate its earlier decision that because of the declaration of Tuesday 20th and Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as public holidays by the federal government, the commencement of physical registration is now rescheduled to Monday 26th July, 2021.

“Online pre-registrants who booked an appointment to complete their registration physically between Monday ,19th and Friday, 23rd July, 2021, will be notified within the next few days of the new dates for their appointments,” he said.

He added that detailed distribution of registrants by state/FCT, age, occupation, and disability has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT