The protracted leadership tussle rocking the Action Alliance (AA) was put to rest as the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) finally recognised Chief Kenneth Udeze as the authentic national chairman of the party.

INEC in a letter dated April 13 signed by its secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, said its decision to recognise Chief Udeze as national chairman of AA followed “the receipt of a judgment of the High Court of the FCT in suit number FCT /Hc/cv/174| 2022 dated 28tg March 2022 delivered by Hon Justice Eleojo Enenche.

“In compliance with the judgment, the commission shall forthwith recognise Bar Kenneth Udeze as the national chairman of AA.”

The FCT High Court in the judgment delivered by Justice Enenche also granted a prayer restraining INEC from recognising any other person other than Udeze as the national chairman of AA.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu, had approached the Court challenging the leadership of Udeze as the national chairman of AA.

ADVERTISEMENT

But INEC in a letter that may have put to rest the leadership tussle rocking the party, said it would henceforth recognise Udeze as the authentic national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile the Coalition of the United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the judgment as another victory for democracy.

Spokesman of the opposition parties, Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a reaction on Thursday in Abuja saluted the courage of the Court even as he insisted that the judgment would have settled the long battle for the soul of AA.

Ugochinyere also commended INEC for its compliance with the court judgment and asked all the party chieftains to rally support for Udeze to reposition AA ahead of the 2023 elections.