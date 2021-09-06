Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed five state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

INEC said the redeployment was part of the commission’s routine administrative postings, adding that the handing/taking over activities would be completed by today (Monday), September 13.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said that those affected include Olusegun Agbaje, who was redeployed from Osun to Ogun and AbdulGaniy Raji, who was redeployed from Ogun to Osun.

The statement reads in part: “In the same vein, the REC of Bayelsa, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, will take up his new role as the REC for Cross River, while Dr Emannuel Alex Hart proceeds to Bayelsa as the REC from his former office in Cross River.

“The REC in Zamfara, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, has also been redeployed to Kaduna State.”

Okoye said that the INEC director Voter Education and Publicity, Nick Dazang, had proceeded on terminal leave.

He said, “Consequently, Mr Victor Aluko has been reassigned from director, Administration to Voter Education and Publicity as director, while Mr Mikah Thabbal Lakumna is redeployed to administration from his erstwhile position as director, security.

“Mr Nduh Samson moves from the office of the secretary to the commission to director Security. Mr Yakubu Duku, director in the Electoral Operations Department, proceeds to Niger as the substantive Administrative Secretary.”