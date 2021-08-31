Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of candidates for the Isoko-South 1 State Constituency bye-election in Delta State.

This is even as the commission confirmed that the Online Pre-Registration figure of Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) had reached 2,485,770 as it enters week nine.

On Tuesday 10th August, 2021, the commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Isoko South 1 State constituency bye-election following the declaration of vacancy by the speaker of the State House of Assembly. Accordingly, the commission fixed Saturday 11th September, 2021.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday said 12 political parties conducted primaries and nominated their candidates for the bye-election.

Okoye said the personal particulars of one female and 11 male candidates have been published in the constituency as required by law.

“The list has also been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information,” he said.

He, however, reassured all political parties of a level playing field adding that the commission expects parties and candidates to conduct their electioneering campaign and election day activities with civility and decorum consistent with the provisions of the law.