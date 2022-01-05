Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 18th June, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

The timetable from the INEC headquarters, Abuja indicates that notice of election has already been pasted at the commission’s state office at Ado- Ekiti on 3rd January, 2022, while party primaries start from the 4th and end on the 29th of January.

In the “notice of election” signed by INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, he said the last day of withdrawal and replacement of candidates is 25th of February while campaigns begin on the 20th of March and will be rounded off on the 16th of June.

The 14-item timetable will be concluded with the conduct of the election on 18th June 2022.

INEC advised all the 18 political parties to follow the schedule judiciously.

