The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

The timetable from the INEC headquarters in Abuja indicated that notice of election has already been pasted at the INEC State Office in Ado- Ekiti on January 3, 2022, showing that party primaries will start from January 4 and end 29.

The “Notice of Election” signed by the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, noted that the last day of withdrawal and replacement of candidates is February 25, 2022 while campaigns will begin on March 20 and will be rounded off on the June 16, 2022.

The 14-item timetable will be concluded with the conduct of the election on the June 18, 2022.

INEC, therefore, advised all the 18 political parties participating in the exercise to follow the schedule judiciously.

