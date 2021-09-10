Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday named Valentine Chineto Ozigbo as the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The electoral body said it was served with two judgements of the Court of Appeal (Awka Judicial Division) in respect of the candidature of the PDP for the Anambra governorship election.

INEC had earlier said the commission will continue to obey and give effect to court orders and judgments ahead of the Anambra State Governorship election.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Abuja signed by INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the court has ordered the Commission to recognize and publish the name of Ozigbo as the governorship candidate.

Okoye said earlier, the party had substituted its deputy governorship candidate within the deadline provided by law.

Accordingly, he said the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the PDP are as Mr Valentine Chineto Ozigbo and Mrs Lilian Azuka Enemo.