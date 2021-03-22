By KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State has expressed determination to decongest the existing polling units in Kebbi State.

Resident electoral commissioner, REC of the commission in the state, Barrister Ahmed Bello Mohmud who made this known to newsmen shortly after he held meeting with electoral officers and assistant electoral officers of the 21 local government areas of the state at weekend at the commission’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, said the decongestion exercise will not confer any advantage to any state of the federation.

According to him, consultations and building of national consensus around the expansion of access to polling units and the movement of voting points to undeserved areas are currently going on. He said in the next couple of weeks, the commission will conclude the consultative phase

and release clear guidelines for the movement of voting points to decongest the existing ones, adding that no voting points will be moved from one local government to another.

He assured that the commission would resume the continuous voter’s registration exercise as soon as the expansion of access to polling units is completed.

The REC also noted that in the new arrangement, new and some old registrants will have an offer, new, accessible and closer polling

units and all polling units will have a cover threshold of 750 voters and an upper threshold of 1000.

He added that the Senate Committee on INEC and the House Committee on Electoral Matters at the National Assembly in collaboration with

the commission have worked hard on a new electoral modalities for Nigerians to address challenges that have impeded the deployment of

technology by the commission to enhance the quality of elections which will set a new paradigm for managing the registration of new political

parties and streamline the focus of court cases in terms of the requisite jurisdiction in the adjudication of the pre-election matters.