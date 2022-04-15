The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in Ihitte Uboma local government area of Imo State.

This was sequel to a report by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Emeka Ezeonu, to the effect that on Thursday, a staff of the Imo State office of the Commission, Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, involved in the ongoing CVR exercise, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma LGA.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja said the REC further reported that the State Office was making efforts to locate the whereabouts of the two remaining staff involved in the registration exercise.

Prior to the incident, he said the Commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba local government areas of the State on account of insecurity while the exercise was taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji-Egbema local government areas of the State.

The statement reads in part, “The Commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. The incident has been reported to security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.

“We enjoin the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of the Commission engaged in national assignment.”