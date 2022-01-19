The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to claims by a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the validity of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), saying the current PVCs have not expired.

Tinubu while hosting some of his supporters, had claimed that there had been a decline in the number of eligible voters in recent times because PVCs have expired.

Apparently reacting to Tinubu’s claims, the commission said those who have registered for election do not need to do so again because their cards are valid for future elections.

The chief technical adviser to the chairman of INEC, Prof. Bolade Eyinla, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, warned those who have registered against doing so again as the PVCs issued in recent years remain valid for all elections being conducted.

He said, “This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations.”

Similarly, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that Nigerians who already have their PVCs do not need to register again.

Oyekanmi stressed that double registration is an offence under the electoral law.

He said, “In fact, double registration is an offence under our laws. Eligible Nigerians are entitled to register only once. Once a name appears on the National Register of Voters, it stays there permanently.

“One of the very few instances where a name could be removed from the register is if there’s a strong and verifiable proof that the person bearing the name has died.”