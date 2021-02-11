BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja
The Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC) has urged security agencies to use the same level of professionalism displayed in last year’s governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states for the Anambra governorship and 2023 general elections.
Speaking during an inter-agency consultative committee on election
security (ICCES) meeting held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday, INEC chairman, ProfMahmood Yakubu said the commission has already released the timetable for the Anambra overnorship election.
It would be recalled that despite few skirmishes, stakeholders had
commended the electoral umpire and
the role played by security agencies in
the Edo and Ondo governorship poll
held in November last year.
He said, “Let me express the appreciation of the commission for the roles played by the members of ICCES in the conduct of the two off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states in September
and October last year as well as 16
legislative bye-elections in twelve states in the last nine weeks.
“As you are aware, the commission
has already released the timetable for
the Anambra governorship election
scheduled to hold on 6 November, 2021.”