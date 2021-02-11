BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) has urged security agencies to use the same level of professionalism displayed in last year’s governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states for the Anambra governorship and 2023 general elections.

Speaking during an inter-agency consultative committee on election

security (ICCES) meeting held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday, INEC chairman, ProfMahmood Yakubu said the commission has already released the timetable for the Anambra overnorship election.

It would be recalled that despite few skirmishes, stakeholders had

commended the electoral umpire and

the role played by security agencies in

the Edo and Ondo governorship poll

held in November last year.

He said, “Let me express the appreciation of the commission for the roles played by the members of ICCES in the conduct of the two off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states in September

and October last year as well as 16

legislative bye-elections in twelve states in the last nine weeks.

“As you are aware, the commission

has already released the timetable for

the Anambra governorship election

scheduled to hold on 6 November, 2021.”