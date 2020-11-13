ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States of the Federation will be conducted on 5 December, 2020.

LEADERSHIP had reported that the Commission earlier postponed the elections on account of the security situation and other environmental challenges in the country.

The new date was, however, fixed after the Commission’s quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Friday, signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter, Education, Festus Okoye, recalled the extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, which affected some areas where the bye-elections are scheduled to hold.

Sequel to the commission consultation with political parties and civil society organizations, media, Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and all Resident Electoral Commissioners, Okoye said the Commission believes that security in the affected States has improved while the environmental challenges have been reasonably abated.

According to him, “The Commission consulted with political parties and civil society organizations on tuesday 10 November, 2020 and with the media and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Wednesday 11 November 2020. Finally, it met with all Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, 12 November, 2020.

“Based on these consultations, the Commission believes that security in the affected States has improved while the environmental challenges have been reasonably abated.

“Consequently, the Commission has decided to hold all the pending bye-elections on Saturday 5 December, 2020.”

He added that the Commission acknowledges the support, understanding and cooperation of political parties, the security agencies, the media civil society organizations and the general public as it considers the scheduling of the bye-elections and in its overall efforts to reposition the electoral process and give meaning and value to the votes of the people.

INEC, however, appealed to voters and stakeholders in the States with pending bye-elections to continue to cooperate with the Commission in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment.