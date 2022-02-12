The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has updated its Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to ensure optimum performance and accountability.

A statement signed by the national commissioner and chairman

Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend said the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) has been migrated from www.inecelectionresults.com to www.inecelectionresults.ng.

The commission said all previously registered user credentials from the old URL remain valid on this new URL.

The statement said; “Notification emails containing the new URL will be sent to all registered users.”

It added that notification to this effect has been uploaded to the Commission’s social media platforms.

