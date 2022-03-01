The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State has experienced low registration of voters in the 1,750 newly created polling units in the State. The new units bring the total poling units in the State to 6,652.

Addressing stakeholders at the devolution and resumption of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) meeting in the State yesterday, the state resident electoral commissioner, Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, said the commission is concerned with the low registration experienced in the new polling units, even in the 17 LGAs where the exercise did not stop due to insecurity that led to the shutdown of network in the State.

Stressing further that the exercise will now be conducted in some of the 17 LGAs with the exception of Batsari, Sabuwa and Safana since the network is restored. “No registration will be conducted in any Ward outside INEC Offices in those places”.

He attributed to the possibility that many or some polling units were not as populated as expected. “Where there is no voter, there will be no deletion in that polling unit and where there is even one registered voter, the commission will not deny the person the opportunity to vote,” he stated.

He therefore appealed to the stakeholders in the State to intensify mobilization and sensitization for eligible voters to register or transfer to the new polling units, urging further the general public to strictly comply with the stimulating laws of the country.

