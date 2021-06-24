The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday expressed fears over Nigeria’s worsening security challenges as it set to commence Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on June 28, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The nation’s electoral umpire said although the attacks have subsided, the commission was still deeply worried by the threat that it could pose to registrants and its staff during the CVR exercise.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who expressed the views of the commission at a press conference heralding the launch of the online registration portal for the resumption of the CVR in Abuja, bemoaned the recent attacks on its offices across the country.

Yakubu said that the commission will not be deterred by attacks on its infrastructure, noting that the attackers intended to stop the commission from conducting elections in the country.

He said the commission was committed to ensuring the CVR sees the light of the day as the stipulated date of June 28 for the take-off of the exercise remain sacrosanct.

He stated that after series of meeting with stakeholders, security agencies, the commission has further resolved to place a high premium on the lives of registrants and its staff in view of the currenrt security challenges.

In it’s determination to serve Nigerians better during the CVR, Yakubu said the commission was introducing a dedicated portal for online registration.

He said the idea was for intending registrants to commence the process online by filling the forms and uploading their pictures and required documents, and then make an appointment on the web portal for a date and time to visit an INEC State or Local Government Area (LGA) office to give their fingerprints and complete the registration.

“In addition, those who are already registered as voters can carry out all the other activities such as transfers, correction of personal details, and replacement of damaged or defaced Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) online.

“We hope that through this portal, we shall reduce overcrowding at our registration centres, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, make the registration processes generally easier, thereby giving Nigerians a pleasant electoral experience.

“The portal will go live in the early hours of Monday 28th June 2021. However, I must quickly reiterate that the online registration is a public service and therefore free of charge.

“There is no INEC-approved cybercafe, no online registration centre and no scratch card to be purchased for the exercise. All you need is a device, including your mobile phone, that can connect to the internet. Citizens can complete the online pre-registration anywhere and at any time they choose. Just follow the simple but detailed step-by-step procedure on the portal and contact the INEC Help Desk where necessary. The details are on our website,” he stated.

He also allayed the fears expressed by some Nigerians that many citizens may be disenfranchised by the new digital arrangement.

He said the commission was aware that not all Nigerians have computers, smartphones, access to the internet, or residing in urban and suburban areas.

“Some citizens may also have one form of disability or another to make it impossible for them to register online. The Commission is also aware of its responsibility under the law to provide every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register irrespective of where they live or other circumstances of life.

“I wish to assure you that in addition to the online registration portal, there will be some 2,673 centres where citizens can register physically nationwide.

“Furthermore, the exercise will be carried out continuously over a period of at least one year thereby providing enough time for the Commission to reach all the nooks and crannies of the country. No eligible Nigerian will be disenfranchised,” he added.