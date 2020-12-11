The newly sworn in chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu caused a stir yesterday, as he resumed office for a second tenure.

When he got to the INEC head office in Abuja, he was joyously welcomed with loud cheers by the staff of the commission made up of made up of senior, middle cadre and junior cadre as well as guests.

The INEC chairman had to disembark from his car at the gate of the commission to acknowledge cheers from the crowd and frantically waved at them in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed Yakubu as chairman of INEC for another five-year-term on 27 October 2020. He is the first person to be reappointed chairman of the commission.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the acting chairman, INEC, AVM Muazu, said it was exactly 31 days since the chairman stepped aside. According to him, the commission had successfully held bye-elections in 15 constituencies across the country.

Advertisements

In a note of sadness, however, the acting chairman announced that six policemen lost their lives in a boat mishap while conveying electoral materials and officials capsized in Bayelsa state during the conduct of the bye-election.

He stated that most of the bye-elections were conducted under very difficult terrains, adding that a review of the elections would be undertaken in a meeting to be held immediately after the handover ceremony with the RECS at the commission’s headquarters.

Responding, Yakubu thanked Muazu and five other national commissioners for overseeing the affairs of the commission when he was away. “I want to thank you for holding forth,” he said.

He said allowing Muazu to oversee the affairs of the commission was in line with his policy of rotating the national commissioners to act as chairman at one time or the other, expressing the delight all national commissioners had acted as chairman during his temporary absence.

Enumerating some of the tasks awaiting the commission before the next

general election in 2023, Yakubu said the passing of amendment of the

Electoral Act remains his top priority, promising that bill would be

passed latest in March next year.

The INEC chairman assured that the National Assembly is committed to

actualizing the passage of the Electoral Bill.

He also noted that the immediate area of attention for the commission

is the continuous voter registration which he said would be done in

the first quarter of next year to last for a period of one and half

years.

Yakubu stated that the commission is determined to update and clean up

the voter register, adding that “without a clean credible register of

voters, you can’t have a credible democratic election and we are

committed to cleaning up the register of voters accordingly.”

To do so, the INEC chairman said a new technology for voter enrolment

would be introduced in 2021 relying on the lessons of the previous

exercise of 2017 and 2018.

He stated that the are 799 days to the next general election saying

that more activities in preparation for the 2023 general election

would be made known in due course.

He further disclosed that the commission has 1,508 activities to

achieve before the next general election, promising that INEC would

work hard to brace the responsibilities.