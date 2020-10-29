By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Arewa Youth Consultative Movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the reappointment of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a statement by the president, Kabiru Yusuf described the appointment as a masterstroke .

According to them, the quality of elections has improved tremendously in the last five years .

He said “In what we describe as a master stroke for a giant leap in our nation’s effort to reform our electoral process, President Buhari has done what no other President before him was able to do by reposing confidence in the sitting Chairman of INEC.

“In the last five years, there is no doubt that the quality of our elections have improved tremendously and this reappointment will only lead to a consolidation of the efforts thus far.

“ The INEC Chairman will not have excuses to render to Nigerians if he fails to deliver credible polls in 2023.

The northern youth group therefore called for both local and international support from partners, donors and other stakeholders to reform the entire electoral process.

“There cannot be a better time for this support as we have implicit confidence in the integrity and ability of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu to deliver on the job,” he added.