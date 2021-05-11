BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, has identified inefficient researchers-farmers’ linkages as a major challenge to research breakthroughs in the sector.

He said the essence of research is most times defeated due to delays in dissemination of research output to farmers for adoption and generation of resealable feedback.

The minister, who was represented by the ministry’s director, extension, Engr. Frank Kudla, stated this at a national workshop on “Revitalisation of the Nigerian National Agricultural Extension System” with the theme: “Improved Strategies for Research Extension Farmers Inputs Linkage System”, held in Abuja.

“Inefficient researchers-farmers’ linkages make a large proportion of research breakthroughs die on the researchers’ shelf,” he said.

Nanono therefore called for policies and practices that will limit the dominance of public bureaucracy and drive private sector inclusion.

The conventional Research Extension Farmers Linkage System (REFILS) inherited from the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) system needs to be thoroughly investigated and refined in the light of contemporary reality, he said.

Earlier, Kudla said REFILS is the platform that brings both the public and private sectors together in the technology development, adaptation, dissemination and utilisation process with clearly defined roles and responsibilities for all the actors.

He reiterated the need for the system to be properly funded to ensure the development of useful, relevant and appropriate technologies to meet the needs, opportunities and challenges of all actors on the targeted value chains.

