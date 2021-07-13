Organisers of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament have confirmed that FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Patrice Motsepe, FIFA General-Secretary Fatma Samoura and other world football dignitaries would be at the six-nation tournament slated for Lagos.

The football showpiece scheduled to hold from September 14 to 20, 2021 is in honour of the Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, will have in attendance women football powerhouses in Africa namely hosts, Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa and merging powers, Mali and Morocco.

Main mover of the event, NFF President, CAF Executive and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick conveyed the information to the Director of Organisation, Aisha Falode, who said the presence of the football bigwigs at the august occasion will just attest to the high regard the football bigwigs hold of the name of Nigeria’s First Lady, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari.

“Their acceptance to personally attend the football fiesta is in line with the football body’s programmes of growth, commercialisation, marketing and rebranding of women football which of late have seen issues affecting the game receiving global attention at every forum.

“The FIFA strategy for the Women’s Game are captured in its five-point agenda – Develop And Grow … On And Off The Pitch, Showcase The Game … Improve Women’s Competitions .Communicate & Commercialise … Broaden Exposure & Value .Govern & Lead … Strive For Gender Balance .Educate & Empower, Build Capacity & Knowledge.

“FIFA and CAF are deeply involved with various programmes on empowerment, leadership and governance among the women folks. The leadership of these football bodies have sunk huge intervention funds in various programmes directed at the women and these interventions are in tandem with Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s pet NGO project ‘Future Assured’ with its central theme on girl-child empowerment.

“The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France was a masterpiece of cumulative efforts by the world football body to bring to the fore women’s game and every other thing concerning the women.

“The football top shot’s acceptance to be part and parcel of the Aisha Buhari Cup as confirmed by the NFF President is a mark of respect for Nigeria’s indefatigable First Lady, Aisha Buhari. They want to use the occasion to honour her as well as recognise her various activities and contributions in and outside Nigeria over the girl-child advocacy and empowerment programmes.

“Remember that the football event will host the best women football playing countries in Africa and the presence on such august occasions of the movers and shakers of football in Africa and world will just be right and deserving for the name of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

“It’s our avowed commitment at the committee level to ensure the occasion lived up to the billing being envisaged of such an event anywhere in the world,” said the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) chairperson and foremost broadcast journalist.