Kaduna State Government decided to build the Infectious Disease Hospital from the scratch, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni has explained.

The hospital which was one of the 19 projected that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday, was started in 2020 and was in completed 2021 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

‘’At the height of the COVID pandemic, we had only a 16-bed isolation center and were using temporary facilities at Hamdala hotel and Zaria hotel. We had conceptialized an infectious diseases hospital which was to take care of diseases of public health concern like Lassa, resistant TB’’, she said.

The commissioner further said that Kaduna state ‘’ used the opportunity of the pandemic to construct it,’’ adding that it was ‘’100% funded by KDSG though NCDC will be donating a Public Health Lab in the premises.’’

Dr Mohammed Baloni explained that the 136 beds, comprises a male and female sections, with fully equipped ICU and high dependency unit.

The commissioner added that the ‘’ wards are built with demountable materials which can be reconfigured according to the epidemic we are dealing with. Phase II will provide for Admin Block, accommodation for staff and other supporting structures like catering services, mortuary etc.’’

She further clarified that the Infectious Diseases Centre has been designed for not just Covid-19 patients but to also take ‘’care for cases of pubic health significance like resistant TB, Lassa.’’

The commissioner also said that the hospital will not provide Primary Health Care (PHC) services because it is strictly an infectious disease hospital.

