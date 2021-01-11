BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would reorganise and remodel the Kugbo Furniture Market in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), to prevent persistent fire incidents in the area.

Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who said this when she visited the market yesterday, however commended critical stakeholders for their prompt response that ended the fire incident.

Aliyu noted that the spirit of sportsmanship exhibited to end the fire incident shows that much would be achieved by doing things together, adding that the administration would see how best to assist the victims.

She also tasked traders in the market to take precautionary measures, as most of the goods sold in the market are highly inflammable, revealing that the personnel of FCT Fire Service is poised to train traders on how to curtail fire outbreak.

The minister also commended the traders for assisting the victims to salvage some of the damaged goods, noting that in most cases of fire incidents, unscrupulous elements seized the opportunity to cart away other people’s belongings.

“Well, this is sad especially in this very difficult period that we are all grappling with the economic situation and how to survive with our little businesses. Nevertheless, I most also quickly sympathize with victims of this inferno that led to loss of property.

“We must also thank God that there was no lost of life, but at the same time we must say a big thank you in appreciation to our first respondents that came to curtain this ugly incident such as FCT Fire Service, FEMA, NEMA, and other stakeholders especially those who quickly come to our aid, like the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

“These critical stakeholders and hands of fellowship extended to FCT Administration shows that togetherness we can conquer. We must say a very big thank you to all of you because the disaster could have been worst than this if not for your prompt intervention.

Conducting the minister round the scene, the acting director, FCT Fire Service, Malam Sani Sa’idu, said that the fire outbreak could be linked to electrical upsurge, adding that over 80 timber shades and 300 furniture shops were affected by the inferno.

Sa’idu also maintained that as soon as the service received the information from Kugbo residents, the service deployed personnel from Nyanya and Karu and then activated the Federal Fire Service, before the intervention of fire fighters from the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Army, Air Force and the Navy.