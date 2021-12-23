The Federal Fire Service (FFS) said it has saved property worth about N19.4trillion in 2021, as against N1.4 trillion saved in 2020, even as there is a drop in the loss of lives to inferno from 147 to 70 lives within the same period in review.

Controller general of the service, Dr Liman Ibrahim, who disclosed this in his end-of-year message in Abuja on Thursday, said the service was better prepared and positioned to respond aptly and effectively to fire incidents and other emergencies.

Ibrahim stated that efforts by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians have led to the procurement of fire fighting assets, training of staff and motivation of staff of the service.

He explained that before 2015, the service had only three rickety fire fighting trucks, adding that the service has now procured 141 modern firefighting trucks, staff strength has increased from 600 to over 6,000, while the service has expanded from initial presence in just Lagos State and Abuja, to all states of the federation.

According to him, “The service now has an ambulance service with 15 life saving ambulances which were procured this year and well trained medical personnel for effective paramedic service during emergency response.

“To reduce our response time we’ve now in addition to our control room, set up a National Fire Data Repository Centre (NFDRC) which is housing the Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (NISPSAS) where emergency video calls are received, showing real time video location of the caller.”

In a statement by the public relations officer of the service, SF Ugo Huan, the CG further disclosed that this year, the service procured a hydraulic platform fire fighting truck which has the capacity of fighting fire in a 18 storey building, as well as used to effect rescue.

He explained that the service sent some of its staff for training both within and outside the country, namely Belarus, UAE, UK – in order to understand and utilise the newly procured equipment and innovations.

“All of these have resulted in the reduction of loss of lives and property from fire incidents,” he said.

He continued, “One of the important things we have achieved this year is the review of our working documents.

“In our efforts to give Nigerians a new branded Fire Service, we’ve been able to review our key working documents, they include, Nigerian Fire Policy, National Fire Safety Code, Standard Operating Procedure, Rules, Regulations and Disciplinary Act.

“I believe that when this is done, both Nigerians and the Nigerian Fire Service will be better for it.”