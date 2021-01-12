The Service image maker, SF Ugo Huan in a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP explained that the decision to blacklist the town followed the latest attack on operatives and fire fighting appliances in the aforementioned area.

The statement which disclose that the Fire boss is saddened by the incessant attack on firefighters in areas such as Mararaba in the state whenever they respond to fire calls directed that firefighters should henceforth not respond to calls from the area

She said: “The controller-general, Dr Ibrahim has condemned in strong terms, the attack on the men of the Service at Mararaba in Nasarawa State following a sad event which took place in Aku village behind police post in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The statement explained that the Nyanya station of the service in the FCT which is close to Mararaba in received a fire call at 11:50 am and quickly responded, arriving the area at 11:55 am.

According to her: “Efforts to get to the scene of the fire was unsuccessful as a mob with clubs and dangerous weapons attacked the fire truck and firefighters on sighting them , a development which led to Firefighters sustaining different degrees of injuries, and the fire truck windscreen badly damaged.

“From all indications, the mob were already mobilising to burn the truck but the driver was able to quickly drive the truck to a nearby police station.

“The incident has since been reported to the police and the police has assured that all those involved will be arrested and they will face the full wrath of the law.

“The Controller-general is saddened by the incessant attack on firefighters and has therefore directed that firefighters should henceforth not respond to fire calls in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State and other areas known for this barbaric act as the Service cannot afford to risk the lives of its men and expose its very expensive trucks to destruction.