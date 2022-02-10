The federal government has been advised to urgently review the law prohibiting the lazy practice of bush burning in the country in other to curb both the economic loss and environmental damage caused by the obnoxious practice.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the call at the pull-out parade of the immediate past Controller-general of Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr Liman Ibrahim Alhaji, in Abuja on Thursday, said the review should include the mechanism for its enforcement.

Aregbesola emphasised that if reviewed, the law should be included in the mandate of forest rangers, stressing the need to put an end to bush burning nationwide as its effects are huge and incalculable.

The minister, who expressed worry at what he described as unacceptable spate of fire outbreaks recorded in the country, said the biggest challenge of firefighting at this moment was being able to mount an aerial campaign, either for bush fire or industrial fire such as recently witnessed at a popular departmental store in Abuja.

Aregbesola emphatically challenged state governments to invest more in firefighting, adding that the FFS was only complementing state government’s efforts.

The minister added that, “The FFS should and is only complementing state efforts, not to take over their responsibility. States should have effective presence in all local governments and have a response time of not more than five minutes for any distress call.

He said, “For this, the service should accelerate the rapprochement with the Nigerian Airforce on the use of airplane for spreading water to kill fire from the air. I am repeating the call for state governments to invest more in firefighting. It is a critical social service that must not be neglected.”

He congratulated the outgone CG, Dr Ibrahim for successfully completing his tenure and etching his name in gold in firefighting and service to nation and mankind.

“I don’t think he should just quietly slip into the anonymity of retirement. He should find some ways for his experience, industry and energy to be deployed for service, in a new life,” he added.

Earlier, the acting Controller-general of FFS, Karebo Samson Pere, described Dr Liman Ibrahim as a grassroot fireman, a General not only in administration but also in operations.

Pere disclosed that in his effort to ensure a safe haven across the country in fire and other emergency situations, the FFS has launched an awareness and training campaign for children and women including plans to take it to schools, selected markets and other public places.