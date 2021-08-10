Agricultural produce sellers association of Nigeria (APSAN) has attributed the hike in prices of foodstuffs in the market to multiple taxation by the government.

National president of the association, Aloys Akortsaha, during a chat with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, said multiple taxation by the revenue agencies of the various states in Nigeria and different associations disguising as government agencies are to be blamed for the rising food prices.

According to him, “We have a lot of associations claiming to be government agencies collecting taxes illegally across the country.

“At the state level, the ministry of agriculture is collecting revenue on behalf of the state and there is also an internal revenue service collecting theirs, then the market union. When you look at all the payments to these groups, produce sellers would have no option than to increase the prices of foodstuffs to survive in business”.

Comrade Aloye stressed that when eight organisations are collecting revenue on a particular product, how much profit would the sellers make?

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “If a groundnut dealer, bought one bag at the rate of 10,000 and he paid 8,000 to all the revenue collectors, he would probably increase the price to between 20,000 to 23,000 in order for him/her to make gain and this is one of the reasons food prices are very high in the market today”.

He called on the federal government and other relevant authorities to amend some of the revenue laws to review the multiple taxes that food dealers are made to pay across the country.