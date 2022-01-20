InfraCredit, has appointed Ms. Hamda Ambah to its board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

Ambah brings over 30 years of extensive banking and capital market experience to the board of InfraCredit.

In a release by InfraCredit, Ambah was the erstwhile managing director/CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank from 2017 to 2021, having served effectively as an executive director of FSDH Capital Limited from September 2009 to January 2017.

She commenced her banking career in 1982 at the International Merchant Bank Plc, Lagos, Nigeria and worked with Reuters Limited, Nigeria for about five years before joining FSDH in 1993.

She graduated from the University of Lagos in 1980 after which she obtained her postgraduate qualifications from the Imperial College of Science & Technology, London and is a member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Reacting to the appointment, the chairman of InfraCredit, Mr. Uche Orji, stressed that, “Her wealth of experience in financial services, particularly in risk management and transaction structuring, would prove invaluable to our board.

“Her appointment further strengthens our governance bandwidth, as I believe the company would benefit immensely from her deep understanding of the Nigerian market, having worked closely with wholesale clients across many sectors of the economy.

“The board looks forward to working with Ambah, as we grow the business and deepen our mission of unlocking long term capital for infrastructure development in Nigeria.”

