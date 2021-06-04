Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has said infrastructural development and social recreational improvement would be meaningless if Nigeria is not stable.

The emir said there was a need for collective prayers amongst Nigerians to confront the challenges of banditry, kidnapping and other vices bedevilling the country.

He insisted that “without peaceful co-existence, there will be no positive improvement, hence the need for all citizens to give peace a chance and see everyone as brothers.”

Emir Bayero spoke yesterday when the minister of state for transport Senator Gbemisola Saraki visited him at the palace. She was in Kano for the official commissioning of a project.

He said the establishment of projects in Kano would boost job opportunities for youths, who are roaming the streets.