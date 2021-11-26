A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) states in the country to emulate the infrastructural projects being executed by states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, it is those infrastructural projects the PDP governments are executing that stem the tides of insecurity bedeviling the country, vis-à-vis their respective states.

Atiku, also the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, described the developmental projects being executed by the PDP as catalyst that surmount unemployment trend breeding social ills in the country.

The former vice-president spoke yesterday in Bauchi at the official commissioning of the 4.4km Gombe -Maiduguri By-pass constructed by Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration in the state.

Alhaji Atiku described infrastructural projects as instruments of economic empowerment that is creating jobs for unemployed youths.

He therefore urged the people of Bauchi state to give the governor the needed support to move the state forward, adding that the infrastructure achievements recorded in the state was worthy of emulation.

Speaking at the occasion, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said the commissioning of the Gombe Maiduguri By-pass road was a milestone in the history of the state as the government decided to immortalize the former vice-president by naming the road after him.

He said that the Gombe/Maiduguri bye pass road was named after Abubakar in recognition of his contributions to the evolution of the nascent democracy and as one of the founding fathers of the PDP.

Mohammed recalled that he made promises on his assumption in office which he tagged “My Bauchi Project”, that laid out an ambitious plan to take Bauchi State out of the back waters of development to the front seat of human progress despite dwindling resources at all levels of government.