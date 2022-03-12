OVH Energy Marketing, an Oando Licensee, has advocated for a significant infrastructure investments that would help transform the midstream and downstream oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The company stated this at the just concluded 5th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) held in Abuja themed: “Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition.”

The summit, which has gathered momentum on the global scene, is a platform for Nigeria to engage both local and international stakeholders towards the effective development of the oil and gas sector as a strong catalyst for economic growth.

At the events, chief executive officer (CEO) of OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Oando licensee, Mr. Huub Stokman, advocated for more collaboration amongst relevant stakeholders in the industry to develop on the necessary measures that can improve infrastructural development in the sector to meet customers’ needs.

He further stated that the new refineries will change the supply landscape, and Nigeria becoming self sufficient in the production of refined fuel, adding that this will be a major milestone.

He expressed confidence that, if this happens, combined with a good competitive environment, the customer can decide the best price served and who they want to buy from as a regulated market slightly distorts these elements.

According to Stokman, new refineries will produce cleaner fuels which is good for the environment, and for the good health of all Nigerians, noting that, the current challenge around fuel supply and distribution shows us that as an industry, we need to have a good emergency plan and operators should use today’s challenges as a learning opportunity for the future.

He commended the federal government for the signing of the PIA and the swift response of the Authority chief executive in the implementation of the Act.

He however, observed that the postponement of full deregulation of industry will pose a lot of challenges to the industry.

“As it is the decade of gas, we should also capture gas (LPG, CNG, LNG) as a substantial part of the energy mix of Nigeria: – in terms of Energy Self sufficiency and towards a sustainable future.” he said.

Meanwhile, OVH Energy Marketing also won the 2021 Best Downstream Company Award.

The award was conferred on OVH Energy Marketing at the gala night of the fifth Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking on the award, Stokman explained that, the award is a reward for the company’s repeated commitment to be customer-centric whilst contributing to the development of the downstream sector.