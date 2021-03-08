By ANAYO ONUKWUGHA |

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the construction of eight flyover bridges in Port Harcourt metropolis alongside other critical infrastructure was a mark of appreciation to Rivers people, who steadfastly resisted attempt to use the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to rig his government out of power in 2019.

Wike stated this at the weekend during the flag off of the 802 meters long Orochiri/Wurukwo flyover bridge, made up of a deck span of 315meters, north and south side ramps of 238meters and 249 meters respectively in Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said: “Why we are doing this is because you too played a role in bringing us to government. We also have to pay you back. Remember during the last election how the Army and other security agencies tried to rig us out in that election.

“All of you here came out and resisted that. So, for us, having given us that privilege, we have no other choice but to give you good infrastructure.”

He explained that the construction of the Orochiri-Wurukwo flyover bridge at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt -Aba Expressway junction was intended to address traffic jam that will arise when the construction work on the Rumuola and GRA junction flyovers are completed.

Wike said the reason why the eight flyover bridges have been awarded to construction giant, Julius Berger, is because of the company’s proven integrity and his administration conviction that Rivers people deserve the best infrastructure.

He noted that people often complain about Julius Berger projects being expensive, but on the contrary it is not so.

Flagging- off the project, former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, commended Wike for fulfilling his social contract with the people of Rivers State.

Omehia said: “You are fulfilling your promises to the people of Rivers State. And besides that, road network is an establishment for the future. It’s a way of connecting today for tomorrow. Like you rightly said here, if you don’t it now, somebody will do it at a later time. And you have shown that you have the vision in the administration of the state.