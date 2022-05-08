Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has dedicated “Blood Sisters” Nigeria’s first original Netflix series to victims of domestic violence.

In a post on her Instagram page she wrote, “This post is for you Sarah. And this moment you finally found the strength to say NO to your abuser.

“You were many things, you were soft and fragile, broken, traumatized, scared to death half the time. You internalized your feelings and got so used to being told what to do and obeying, even in your friendship with Kemi (which was a beautiful friendship by the way). But you found your voice and you were brave in the end”.

“It was an honour to be given the opportunity to give life to you!!. There are so many Sarah’s out there. You represent so many women and even men that go through abuse and domestic violence. My heart goes out to you”.

“I know it’s not as easy to speak up and leave as everyone advice. I know your life is hard and complicated. But I do hope and pray that you find the strength to say NO and seek help, because you are not alone”.

“Let’s all please remember to be kind and mindful of what people may be going through”.

The Ebony Life produced series which premiered on Thursday,follows best friends Sarah (Ini Dima Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime) as they prepare for the former’s grand wedding. What should be a happy day, however, is spoiled by groom Kola’s (Deyemi Okanlawon) abusive tendencies towards Sarah, and when she tries to call off the wedding, her family pressures her to stay in order to support their business.

The big day becomes a bigger nightmare, however, when Kemi discovers Kola beating her up and accidentally kills him while trying to defend her friend — all mere minutes before the wedding.

The star studded cast include; Ramsey Noah,Kate Henshaw, Gabriel Afolayan,Uche Jumbo,Ini Dima-Okojie,Nancy Isime,Kehinde Bankole, among others.