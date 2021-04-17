ADVERTISEMENT

Glamorous Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has made a name for herself as one of the industry’s most famous faces.

The Akwa-Ibom State-born beauty has featured in many blockbuster movies where her high-octane performances have won over her fans and lovers. On TikTok, she is similarly loveable and engaging, sharing videos of herself dancing, working out and having a swell time in true TikTok style. Clearly in love with dance, Ini couldn’t miss the viral #BussItChallenge that took social media by storm – check out her own recreation. With over 290,000 followers, her fanbase also gets to see the glitz and glam that comes with being a star.

She continues to be relevant in the movie industry.