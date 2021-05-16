By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

Frank Akpan, the father of Uduak Akpan who killed Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, has said he helped the police to arrest his son after he had confessed to him that he committed the gory act.

Speaking with journalists while being paraded alongside his son at police headquarters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the weekend, Frank Akpan said policemen came to his compound and searched the place and did not find anything, but he was later invited to make a statement at Idu Uruan police station.

He noted that after making the statement, he was subsequently asked to call his son immediately, which he did.

He said, “When my son came back to Akwa Ibom, after calling him I was allowed to interact with him and that was when he told me that he committed an offence. I was disappointed. I scolded him and why he committed such a crime knowing fully well he has two sisters that are equally students and are both in school.

“I felt bad because I know they are women too, and I wouldn’t want such fate to befall them too”.

The retired deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Health further said that he wasn’t at home when his son carried out the heinous crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpan also refuted claims that the house where his son carried out the murder was an abandoned building, saying he and his family members are occupants of the house.

“The notion that the house is always locked and abandoned is not true because we have a borehole in there and all the residents around there come to fetch water from our compound”.

“It’s just unfortunate that this happened. I never knew that this is what he does and I’m not in any way involved in this particular act.

“I was never aware of his previous acts because I haven’t been staying fully with them. We just relocated from Abuja and I also retired because I was a government worker. I haven’t been around for close to 30 years now.

“I’m not happy about what my child has done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after all the years of toiling to send them to school and ensure they get the best,” he said.

RELATED: