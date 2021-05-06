By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

Members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Alwa Ibom State yesterday e protested the gruesome murder of Iniobong Umoren.

Miss Umoren was killed last week by her abductors in Uruan local government area of the state.

The women, who took over Uyo metropolis, chanted songs like “We want justice for Iniobong”, “Justice for one is justice for all” and “No more rape, no more gender violence.”

They also carried placards with inscriptions such as “#Stand in Solidarity with Akwa Ibom State women and demand justice for Iniobong Umoren,” “#Rape is a crime punishable by law”, among others.

The women marched from Ibom Connection, the epic point of Uyo metropolis, to Nnwaneba Road and then moved to Willington Bassey Way leading to the Government House.

The solidarity walk was led by the commissioner for women and social welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan, deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, Mrs Felicia Bassey, the state chairman of FIDA, Barr Emem Etteh, among others.

Addressing the crowd at Willington Bassey Way, wife of the governor, Dr Martha Emmanuel, assured them of justice over the death of Umoren, including other issues of rape and domestic violence in the state.

“I am pained about the brutal murder of our daughter, Iniubong Umoren and all others. We have done everything we could to stop the menace of harassing our children, mothers and sisters, but, it seems we are doing nothing.

“For this singular act, we are saying enough is enough. Iniubong has paid the final price this will not happen again and I want to tell you that this monster and all the accomplices will not go unpunished,” the first lady said.

She also commended the efforts of the state government of and the Police Force for their prompt response in the case.

On her part, deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mrs Felicia Bassey, decried the injury done to the family of late Iniobong Umoren, stressing that the crime must be seriously dealt with.

She urged the women to leverage on the law against gender-based violence and report any act of harassment to appropriate authorities for swift action