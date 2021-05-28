A non-governmental organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) has hailed the management of Fiscal Responsibly Commission (FRC) for their outstanding leadership that has led to the return of over N2.15 trillion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federal government over the past years as operating surplus.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, executive director, TADI, Amb. Yomi David, called on other government agencies to emulate the prudent leadership of the FRC chairman, Victor Muruako.

David said, to culminate the historic event, the TADI leadership has officially passed a vote of confidence on Muruako and presented him with its outstanding “Certificate of Credence” in recognition of his exemplary performances and forthright servitude to his fatherland.

He said, ‘’The Initiative equally used the medium to formally congratulate the commission’s chairman on his confirmation as the substantive head of the commission having served in acting capacity for the last seven years before being confirmed by the Senate early this year, an attestation of his prudent, dexterous and charismatic doggedness at the helm of affairs of the sensitive commission.

‘’It could be recalled that the Fiscal Responsibility Commission has paid over N2.15 trillion naira into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal government over the past years as Operating Surplus from government Corporations under this prudent leadership with Victor Muruako.’’

He stressed the initiative’s determination of mutual responsibilities and synergies as partners and aimed at strengthening the anti-corruption agenda of the present administration.