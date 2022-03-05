Following his deteriorating health, concerted efforts by the family members to get a referral letter from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to another hospital for 11- year-old Jubril Sadi Mato (Ramadan), a pre-junior secondary student of Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology whose throat was slit by an SS2 student has set the family and the hospital on a war-path.

The request for the referral by the family stemmed from fresh complications from the unhealed injuries which made the family to seek transfer of their son to another hospital for further treatment.

LEADERSHIP had reported how a senior student identified as Ahmad Umar Goni, from SS2 Class had sent Ramadan on an errand, but he declined, which made Goni to pick him up and take him to a lonely place where he used a razor blade to cut his neck, injuring most of his nerves and trachea.

Jubril on that night of January 15, 2022 was rushed to UMTH before he was discharged on February 3, 2022.

But after days of discharge from the UMTH, the family discovered that the treatment given by the hospital did not thoroughly heal the injuries, but rather led to further complications such as swollen stomach and severe pains, hence their request for the referral from UMTH.

A cousin of Ramadam, Alhaji Nasiru Mato, who spoke on his latest condition and controversy surrounding the referral which UMTH had refused to grant the family, said Jubril is currently undergoing serious pains with a swollen stomach.

Mato said they complained to the hospital management that despite discharging him, Jubril is not well and has been experiencing a lot of pains while sleeping, but the hospital did not do anything, which caused the family to decide to take the boy to another hospital in Abuja for a thorough medical investigation to know the exact problem.

“They will be going to Abuja before Saturday (today). We wrote the hospital through our lawyer and we received an acknowledged copy of the letter seeking the referral, but until now they have not responded.

“Even if they can’t, they should have written to us about it but they kept mum. We waited for a reasonable time but they didn’t respond. We served them a letter through our lawyer that the parents wanted to take the child to another hospital but there was no response, they neglected us,” he said.

The family in a copy of the letter made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend indicated that it was written and delivered on February 17, 2022 with an acknowledged receipt stamp of the UMTH dated the same day.

The letter signed by Saleh Mohammed Hukuma (solicitor to the Mato family) reads: “Sequel to discharge of our client on 3rd February, 2022, from the UMTH, it was rightly observed by his parents that the boy is still not fit and proper, which would enable him to continue with his studies.

“That his mental fitness and health condition as a result of the injury inflicted on him on 15th January, 2022, required further re- examination, complete medical check-up, treatment and proper medication.

“That our client unanimously agreed and resolved that the little innocent Ramadan should be taken to Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja. In view of the foregone, we respectively seek for your indulgence and cooperation in the best interest of the child to consider his change of hospital and referral as requested by his parents.”

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered from the Mato’s family and their lawyer that as of March3, 2022, the hospital had not responded to the letter written to it about a month ago.

But when our correspondent contacted the UMTH management, the chief medical director (CMD), Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, said the hospital asked them to go for scanning but till date they never returned.

He condemned the letter from the family’s lawyer, saying he had crossed his boundary by asking for referral from UMTH to his choice hospital against the rules and ethics of the medical profession.

Adhijo said, “It is not the duty of a lawyer to request a referral for a patient in a hospital. It has never been done.

“We assess and evaluate if there is a need for referral; if there is, we will refer as appropriate. It is not their duty to choose the hospital for referral. I admit a patient which is a confident thing. If there is feeling that there is equipment gap, I will refer the family to where there is an equipment. The lawyer should know his boundary,” the CMD said.