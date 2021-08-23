Standard bearer of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has identified injustice as the major cause of insecurity and instability in the country. Okonkwo made this assertion when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) who visited him in Abuja as a prelude to the annual Dr Sam Epelle Memorial Gold paper lecture of the institute.

Okonkwo who is one of the key speakers, said being selected to deliver the key lecture at the occasion is an honour and that he believes that the fate placed in him to do justice to the topic would be justified. According to him, Nigeria’s development trajectory is worrisome, leaving many of the citizens with nothing but nostalgia and hopelessness.

He said even within the family unit when injustice is perceived, revolt is bound to be the natural outcome, adding that short sightedness and individual personal greed had escalated the situation and brought the country to the edge. On his part, the president of the institute, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, said it is a great joy that a fellow of the institute is a highly renowned Nigerian.

According to Sirajo, annually the institute picks a current and germaine issue and choses a reputable and patriotic Nigerian to speak on it in honour of the institute’s founder, Dr Sam Epelle