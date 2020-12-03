ADVERTISEMENT

By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA and AMINU FAVOUR AKINYELE, Abuja

The US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has donated Information and Communication Technology(ICT) equipment to Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) for effective monitoring online copyright infringement.

The items are laptops, printers, public address system, scanner, projectors, UPS and flash drives.

The Director General, NCC John Asein said the donation would help the commission tackle the copyright infringement online.

In terms of policy and implementation, “we have policy direction we know what we need and we are sure that we would meet our obligation at the international level”, he said.

According to him, Nigeria in 2017 ratified for WAPO treaties and this is like a record breaking just to show that president Muhammadu Buhari adminstration takes it seriously particularly copyright.

“Federal Government have signed copyright bill and it would go to National Assembly very soon and that again is a clear demonstration that this government is support the legal frame work industry.

“NCC is responsible for promotion enforcement and prosecution of copyright,so this tools of enforcement and dissemination of information would certainly help us to work better”.

Speaking on the bill,he said I have a strong feeling that by this time next year we should have put the bill behind us because government is showing seriousness in that bill.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation,as well as members of the federal executive Council (FEC)for showing personal interest in that bill.

In his remark, INL Country Director James Jewett II stated that the United States government is committed to assisting copyright commission, adding that it also values the relationship between Nigeria and the US.