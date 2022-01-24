The chief executive officer, Inlaks African Operations, Mr. Kyari Bukar said the foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub- Saharan Africa has successfully completed a technical upgrade of T24 Transact from release 14 to release 20 for the Bank of Zambia (BOZ).

Speaking at the Inlaks headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, Kyari stated that the implementation will help the financial institution with newer functionalities to keep up with the growing demands of the South-Central African financial market.

The project includes the technical upgrade of the system; analysis and adoption of the bank’s local developments to R20 requirements; testing and maintaining the existing features to a new system.

The upgrade is expected to enhance product delivery at the Bank of Zambia and improve its customers’ experience while quickening decision making and approvals especially in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the core banking solution, the Bank of Zambia is poised to experience a dynamic shift in operational excellence as the solution is known to enhance increased flexibility and productivity, resulting in improved customer service delivery.

The executive director, Inlaks Financial Business Unit, Femi Muraino, commended the Bank of Zambia team on the implementation noting that, Inlaks remains whole-heartedly committed to achieving the vision to be the foremost ICT provider in Sub-Saharan Africa and will continually support the growth and digital advancement of institutions in the African region.

Commending the team, the deputy governor –Administration of the Bank of Zambia, Ms Rekha Muhanga Chifuwe Mhango noted that the choice of Inlaks for its technical upgrade was because of its continuous commitment to foster innovation and while remaining at the forefront of technology. “This, he continued resonates with our vision and values. We are proud to be associated with Inlaks on this exciting transformation project”.

