The comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Kaduna State, Umar Audu, has said the effort of rehabilitating inmates in correctional centres is yielding positive results.

He said the inmates now undergo skills acquisition programs such as building, electrical and electronic works, metal works as well as vocational training which make them better persons.

Audu who stated this when he received members of the Kaduna Youths for Good Governance (KYGG) also disclosed that there was no more recycling of criminals and criminality, adding that the reform programs introduced in the correctional centres had brought about the rehabilitation and reformation of the inmates.

“The service is to train and retrain inmates in different areas of skills acquisition such as building, carpentering, in fact, one of the inmates has graduated and 45 are currently studying at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He urged KYGG to put more effort towards mobilizing, sensitising and educating youths on the dangers of restiveness, drug abuse, violent activities and other acts inimical to societal progress to safeguard the future of upcoming leaders.

The coordinator of KYGG, Comrade Aliyu Modibbo who led other members on the visit said the organisation was established to promote good governance, better understanding among the youth and enable capacity development and resourcefulness for peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said they were on the visit to appreciate the support and contributions of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Kaduna State Command, particularly in the area of rehabilitating inmates.