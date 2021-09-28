The executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission

(NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, has revealed that between 2015 to 2019, over

22,000 students and teachers were harmed in over 11,000 attacks on

education as well learning institutions.

Ojukwu, who stated this during a Multi-stakeholder Forum on the Safe

Schools Declaration, on Tuesday, in

Abuja, also noted that the report covers 93 countries with a

a significant number of cases also reported in 2020 from those

countries.

The Executive Secretary said his Commission’s role in advancing the

safe schools declaration has become crucial as a response to the spate

of abductions and kidnapping of school children within the confines of

their schools.

He lamented that since the advent of democracy in Nigeria, various conflicts, crises as well as banditry have had devastating effects as well as impacted negatively on the Rights and Access to Education.

He reiterated that the stakeholders’ forum will avail the participants the opportunity to lend their voices to the discussion centered on how to devise effective national accountability mechanisms that will deter future attacks against educational facilities, students and educators.

“The Commission as an

extra-judicial body with the mandate to promote, protect and enforce

the rights of all Nigerians will continue to take action to abate the rising number of attacks on education across the country,” he said.

In his opening remark, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of

Education, Architect Sunny Echono, stated that the conference on safe

schools declaration is a biennial event with the overall aim of taking

stock and reviewing progress in implementation of the safe schools

declaration, encouraging commitment and action in protecting education

from attacks.

Represented by a senior staff of the ministry, Dr. Uchenna Udoji, the

permanent secretary revealed that Nigeria is co-hosting the conference

with the African Union Commission, the governments of Argentina,

Norway and Spain as well as the Global Coalition to Protect Education

from Attack (GCPEA).