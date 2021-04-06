ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State government has imposed indefinite curfew on Umuahia and Aba metropolis, beginning from 10pm to 6am with effect from Monday, April 5.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued in Umuahia on Sunday by the commissioner for information, Chief John Kalu.

Kalu stated that “the directive was necessitated by the security reports received from multiple sources and the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of Abia”.

The statement urged security agencies in the state to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive by residents of the two cities.

It stated that only persons on essential services with proper identification were exempted from the curfew.

“We urge traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilance Services to monitor movement of persons within their respective domains,” Kalu added.

He also admonished them to take necessary measures to protect people’s lives and property. The commissioner advised “law abiding citizens to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation”.

According to him, the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety. (NAN)