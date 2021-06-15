Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said Nigerians want action against security and other challenges facing the country and not promises that have never been fulfilled.

Advertisements





He asked the president to stop exuding non-existing confidence and speak like a leader who is ready to take action on the country’s challenges.

While featuring yesterday on “News Day”, an Arise Television programme, Soyinka said Nigerian problems could be addressed with the right actions by its leaders.

He said: “Nigeria is on the edge and Buhari needs to move beyond mere talk to taking urgent action to set the country on the right path.

“First of all, he should start talking to people like a leader – and a leader who is awake to the realities of the situation. Then, let us see actions being taken.

“I’m tired of hearing things like ‘you will see differences in a few weeks’ time’. We are tired of that. He’s got to put his cards on the table and take people into confidence.

“He’s got to stop exuding a false confidence, because that kind of confidence is totally false. It is not based on realities, and we’ve got to see an acceleration of actions to retrieve this nation from the very edge.”