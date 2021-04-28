The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday called on the All Progressive Congress ( APC ) led Federal goverment to end the spare of killings , banditry and kidnappings in varroius parts of the country.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the party’s headquarters, Abuja , national chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu who decried the high rate of killings in the country said it was disturbing that innocent Nigerians are been killed on daily basis without justification, adding that such senseless killings and brutality should not continue.

Nwosu who also called on the federal government to save the country from such embarrassment and figure out a solution to the lingering insecurity, noted that time has come for the governent to think out of the box and seek external help in the fight gainat terrorism.

The party chieftain who noted that it was the responsibility of the goverment to protect lives and property irrespective of party affiliation, religion or tribe tasked the security agencies to double it’s efforts in tackling such senseless killings, warning that if it’s not halted will lead to more crisis.

“ Today, the security situation in the country has come down to zero, the party in goverment must rise to end it now, we cannot afford to be losing innocent Nigerians , civilians, police officers and soldiers, the time for the governent to act is now.

He said” In 22 years of our democracy, PDP and APC have done so much damage to the peace, security and instability of Nigeria. It appears that they now target to destroy the future of our Youths from Chibok school girls to the current Spate of kidnapping, killings and bizarre terrorist activities, it is time for APC and PDP to leave governance and save our country.

“Our hearts bleed for the youths that have been killed by bandits everywhere across Nigeria and especially, the Green Field University students that have become targets of daily murder and butchering, enough is enough