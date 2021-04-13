By Our Correspondent

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday, met with the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

At the meeting were top cabinet members of the state government as well as top RCCG officials, who accompanied Adeboye.

The meeting came days after the 79-year-old general overseer disclosed that eight members of his church kidnapped in Kaduna had been released.

LEADERSHIP had reported that members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26, 2021 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road, on their way to a church programme.

Subsequently, Adeboye had on Thursday, April 8, said all the eight kidnapped members of the church were taken to hospital for examination after they regained freedom.

The meeting held behind-closed door while a press statement is being awaited from the state government on the outcome.