By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Ahead of its proposed conference on security, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States and other members of the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians and curb escalated violence, terrorism and banditry ravaging our country under his watch.

The party also tasked President Buhari to respond to widespread cry for credible elections in our country by making personal commitment towards accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act, to among other things, give statutory force to simultaneous electronic transmission of results and use of card readers in elections.

PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, presented the position of the party at a crucial meeting with the political officer with the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Jerry Howard, at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja yesterday.

Secondus lamented the horrible level of insecurity; increased terrorism, wanton killings and kidnapping in the country with the Buhari administration failing to demonstrate the capacity to protect the citizens.

The national chairman disclosed that this is the reason the PDP, as a party that has the interest of Nigeria at heart, is putting together a non-partisan national conference on security.